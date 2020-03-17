1  of  2
Breaking News
Arnot Health suspends all elective surgeries and visitations Gov. Cuomo announces paid sick leave bill for ‘immediate assistance’ to those impacted by COVID-19

3rd confirmed case of coronavirus in Tompkins County

Regional
Posted: / Updated:

TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Tompkins County Health Department has been notified of a third positive case of coronavirus.

The individual has been in isolation since the samples were taken for testing.

TCHD public health nurses are investigating to see who came in contact with this person.

On Monday, Cayuga Health System and Tompkins County opened a drive-through screening facility to help divert patients from the emergency department, primary care offices and urgent care facilities.

As of Tuesday at 5 p.m. there are 69 pending tests, 3 positive tests, 35 negative tests and 107 total tests.

There are also 82 people in quarantine who are being monitored by TCHD. 35 people have been released from quarantine.

For more information, call the Health Department at (607) 274-6604 or go to their website.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now