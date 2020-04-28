4 residents hurt when roof collapses in room at nursing home

(AP) — A partial roof collapse at a nursing home in western Pennsylvania injured four residents, officials said, although none of the injuries appeared to be serious.

The collapse was reported shortly before 9:20 p.m. Monday at The Grove at Washington in Canton. The four men were initially trapped inside a room in the single-story facility but were soon removed and taken to a hospital for evaluation, authorities said.

The names of the patients and further details about them were not disclosed. One of the men was knocked from his bed to the floor during the incident, but a fire official said that helped the man because the ceiling came down across the bed and a little stand instead of landing on top of him.

It’s not yet known what caused the double-layered plasterboard ceiling, complete with heating cables, to come crashing down inside the roughly 15-foot-square room, authorities said.