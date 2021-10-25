Climate protesters block traffic on the FDR during the morning commute Oct. 25, 2021 (Credit: Extinction Rebellion NYC)

MANHATTAN — Police arrested 45 protesters Monday after they blocked traffic on major roads in Manhattan during the morning rush hour, causing major delays.

Northbound lanes of the FDR Drive were closed at Jackson Street in Manhattan before 9 a.m. As of 10:45 a.m., the roadways have reopened, according to the city’s emergency management department.

Another protest near West 34th Street and 12th Avenue blocked all southbound lanes the same time, according to Notify NYC. Those lanes reopened around 10 a.m.

Thirteen people were arrested at the protest on the FDR Drive and 32 people were arrested on the West Side Highway, police said.

It was not immediately clear if the protest on the west side of Manhattan was connected to the protest on the FDR Drive.

Members of the Extinction Rebellion NYC group were among those who interrupted traffic, calling on President Joe Biden to push through his climate agenda with the “Build Back Better” plan.

“If we do not act today, if @potus does not act today, NYC will be underwater by 2100. It’s a matter of life and death,” the group tweeted.

Dear commuters: we are interrupting traffic this morning not to annoy you, but to force the public to confront the true dangers of unchecked climate change. If we do not act today, if @potus does not act today, NYC will be underwater by 2100. It's a matter of life and death. pic.twitter.com/2gTTal0zgA — Extinction Rebellion NYC 🌎 (@XR_NYC) October 25, 2021

Motorists were advised to expect delays and consider alternate routes.

The president was scheduled to visit New Jersey Monday as part of his pitch to the people for his multi-trillion-dollar agenda.

Part of the plan would invest in transportation and projects to shore up the rails, including New Jersey Transit and Amtrak.

Visiting New Jersey is the president’s latest stop on the tour where he is appealing to Congress to get this deal done.

The $3.5 trillion agenda, billed by the Biden Administration as “Build Back Better,” would be the biggest federal investment since Franklin D. Roosevelt’s “New Deal.”