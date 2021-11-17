RIVERHEAD, L.I. — Five people are dead after flames ripped through a Long Island home late Tuesday night, according to police.

Police and members of multiple fire departments and ambulance companies responded around 10:38 p.m. after a fire was reported in a three-story multi-family residence on East Second Street, near East Avenue, authorities said.

Videos taken by local Nick Squires appear to show giant flames engulfing the entire house.

When the fire was extinguished, the bodies of five victims were discovered on the third floor of the home, police said.

The identities of the victims were being withheld pending positive identification, officials said.

Five additional residents were able to escape the fire uninjured, according to authorities.

The Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad and detectives from the Arson Section responded to a request from the Riverhead Town Police to investigate the deadly fire.

While the cause of the blaze was unclear, police said a preliminary investigation determined it to be non-criminal in nature, police said.