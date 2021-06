60,000 pounds of milk spill out of tanker after rollover in Genesee County

ALEXANDER, N.Y. (WIVB) — A tanker truck hauling milk overturned into a ditch in Genesee County Wednesday.

This happened around noon in Alexander on Chaddick Road. Officials say it took more than an hour to get the driver out of the truck.

Fire Coordinator Tim Yeager says it was all hands on deck for this rescue.

“It was an extensive extrication due to the damage of the cab itself, as well as how the truck buried itself into the soil, probably a foot or more,” Yaeger said. “They did a fantastic job working as a team, members and firefighters from several agencies to get the patient out safely.”

Mercy Flight came to the scene but they were having problems with the gurney. The injured driver was taken to Erie County Medical Center by ambulance.

Authorities say 60,000 pounds of milk spilled when the truck overturned. Oil and hydraulic fluid also spilled. The Genesee county hazmat team and the state DEC were on the scene.