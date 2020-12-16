7 arrested in St. Lawrence County following methamphetamine investigation

GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWTI) — Seven individuals have been arrested in St. Lawrence County following a meth bust.

The Gouverneur Police Department has announced that seven have been arrested following an investigation involving methamphetamine. The Department stated that arrests were made following a search warrant conducted in February 2020.

The warrant was issued in February due to suspicious activity at the residence. Both methamphetamine and methamphetamine making materials were found at the residence.

As of December 16, the St. Lawrence County Defense Attorney’s Office has officially issued indictments relating to the incident for Rosemary C. Moore, Logan M. Johns, Trevor L. Martin, Brian L. Friend, Dylan EJ. Miller, Desiree M. Wilmarth, and Erica J. Jackson.

Rosemary C. Moore, Logan M. Johns, Trevor L. Martin, Brian L. Friend, Dylan EJ. Miller, Desiree M. Wilmarth, and Erica J. Jackson (photo: Gouverneur Police Department)

According to the Gouverneur PD, all individuals have been charged with unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine in the third degree.

Additionally, Moore received charges of criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal sale of a controlled substance, Johns and Wilmarth were charges with criminal posession of a controlled substance.

The Department stated that all were released on their own recognizes without bail.

St. Lawrence County Drug Task Force, St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department, Department of Homeland Security and the New York State Police C.C.E.R.T. Team all assisted in the investigation.