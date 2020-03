SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WYOU/WETM) – Fans of model trains had a lot to do on Sunday in the Electric City.

The 75th annual Model Train Show was held at the Lackawanna Station Hotel in Scranton.

Vendors and enthusiasts were able to buy, sell, and trade their model trains and other related items.

The event went on from 9 AM until 2 PM.