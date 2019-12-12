Undocumented immigrants can apply for driver’s licenses beginning Monday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Beginning Monday, undocumented immigrants will be able to apply for a driver’s license in New York State. The controversial Green Light Law will be carried out at all local DMV offices.

Bello said DMV staff have been training since last week and he doesn’t foresee any roadblocks with implementing this law on Monday. He said it’s hard to tell at this point how many people will utilize it in Monroe County, but he and his team are ready to help however they can.

Proof of citizenship will no longer be required, but you’ll still need to show a number of points that prove who you are.

“It expands the type of documents you can bring in to prove who you are and it expands it to some foreign documents like a counselors id letter and unexpired passport foreign passport so it expands that pool of people who can apply for the license,” Bello said.

Bello said when the law was first passed he had concerns about these new document types.

“To address that, what New York State did is they gave us this equipment that’s installed at each of our branches that allows us the ability to scan those kinds of documents and then we can see what they are it tells us what they are and whether or not they meet the standard of proof.”

Bello said he recommends people make an online reservation to cut down on wait time at the DMV.

These new changes only apply to standard driver’s licenses. The requirements for real IDs and enhanced licenses remain the same.