Meet the first and only female master model builder at Legoland New York

GOSHEN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Danielle Ross is breaking down barriers while building a foundation of inclusion at Legoland New York. Ross became the first and only master model builder at the resort when she joined the team last year.

The road to building her dream job was a little different than others. Instead of going to college, Ross started her own business as a professional mermaid. Drawing on her sculpting background, she designed and built her own mermaid tail.

So what’s in a day’s work of a master model builder? Conceptualizing, designing, producing, and installing many of the models seen at the 150-acre resort.

“No matter how you do it it’s always with your hands in front of you and it’s just really amazing seeing something come to life like that,” said Ross.

As Legoland New York prepares for its grand re-opening on April 8th, Ross is hard at work hand-building brand new surprises and delights for families to enjoy.  

