A special flight brings PPE to Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — From Philadelphia to Syracuse, a pilot for Angel Flight East made a special trip to drop off PPE to a local health center.

On a typical mission, Johnathon Fink would be carrying a patient in his plane.

“I’ve been flying for about 20 years, charity flying is something I’ve always done,” said Fink.

Fink is part of a non-profit called Angel Flight East, which offers free flights for people who need medical care far from their homes.

But since COVID-19 hit the United States, they stopped taking patients and started picking up PPE delivering it all across the country.

“If you give us half of an excuse, we’ll take our place out and go fly it,” said Fink. “And if you combine that with the thought that you might actually be doing some good for people, it’s kind of a no brainer.”

Fink flew just over an hour from Philadelphia on his own time to deliver more than 1,000 face shields to the Syracuse Community Health Center.

Equipment that the center desperately needs right now as they are doing daily testing and they are short on PPE.

“It means a lot for our safety,” said Wayne Sistrunk, the director of Facilities Management at the Syracuse Community Health Center. “For our clinicians who are doing the testing and our assistants to make sure they’re safe.”

This is why Fink is so proud to be a small part of this equation, spending his own money on fuel, landing fees and other expenses. But, the experience is priceless.

“There’s a lot of this that’s going on,” said Fink. “A lot of really kind people who do a lot of this work.”

Spreading kindness with a small plane, but making a big difference for others.