AAA deploying extra crews to assist stranded drivers

(WWTI) — Agencies are working to address higher volumes of motorists stuck in the snow in the wake of a major winter storm.

According to AAA, due to the recent extreme winter weather, its Western and Central New York offices have seen a high volume.

As of 3 p.m. on February 4, its office reached the typical volume for the entire February day, stating that since 9:45 a.m., over 1,000 calls came in.

The regional branch said that calls regarding cars stuck, needing to be pulled out of the snow remained the top request, accounting for 40% of all calls in the past 12 hours. This is a major increase compared to the average February day where these calls account for 11% of call volume.

To combat this spike in call volume, AAA confirmed that it has extra crews on call to assist. However, drivers may experience a longer-than-average wait time, both when calling and waiting for help to arrive.

AAA crews are prioritizing calls to assist stranded motorists first. Motorists needing help are urged to use to AAA app for the fastest service or request service online.