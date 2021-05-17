AAA: Gas prices in WNY are cheaper than the state average

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — According to AAA, the national average price of gas has gone up eight cents, surpassing three dollars. It’s also more than a dollar higher than it was at this time last year.

New York’s average is just a cent higher than the national average, and it’s six cents higher than last week. While Pennsylvania is ten cents higher than the national average and up six cents since last week.

U.S. average: $3.05/gallon ($1.88 in 2020)

New York average: $3.06/gallon ($2.16 in 2020)

Pennsylvania average: $3.14/gallon ($2.13 in 2020)

Still, on average, gas is cheaper than $3/gallon in the areas of Batavia, Binghamton, Elmira, Rochester, Buffalo, and Ithaca. Here are the average prices across different parts of upstate New York:

Batavia – $2.96 (up two cents since last week)(up $0.74 since last year)

Binghamton – $2.99 (up three cents since last week)(up $0.83 since last year)

Buffalo – $2.96 (up three cents since last week)(up $0.77 since last year)

Elmira – $2.98 (up four cents since last week) ($1.03 since last year)

Ithaca – $2.98 (up three cents since last week)(up $0.87 since last year)

Rochester – $2.99 (up two cents since last week)(up $0.80 since last year)

Rome – $3.07 (up four cents since last week)(up $0.95 since last year)

Syracuse – $3.00 (up six cents since last week)(up $0.93 since last year)

Watertown – $3.07 (up four cents since last week)(up $0.93 since last year)

Williamsport, PA – $3.12 (up three cents since last week)(up $1.07 since last year)

“The Colonial Pipeline shutdown lead to an increase in gas prices at the national level at a time when prices were already rising due to higher crude prices and demand ahead of Memorial Day…States that have been experiencing supply strain should get relief with a decline in prices in coming days.” AAA

AAA says that Memorial Day typically results in some of the year’s highest gas prices. The organization does not expect this to keep people from traveling this year. If you are traveling you can find the lowest gas prices around the Twin Tiers and across the US and Canada with the Twin Tiers Gas Tracker.