AAA tips for driving in the snow

NEW YORK STATE (CORNELL) — Through networking, exchanging ideas and offering solutions aimed at protecting the environment, the 2020 State of New York Sustainability Conference—held online December 2 to December 4—shined a light on the connections between human health, social justice, feeding the world’s growing population and keeping the atmosphere cool.

The New York Coalition for Sustainability in Higher Education formally organized the conference with hosts Cornell and Ithaca College. It featured three days of problem-solving workshops, such as finding ways to engage students with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals, examining ways to jump-start climate leadership, and teaching renewable energy outreach.