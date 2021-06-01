AAA: US, NY average gas prices go up one cent

A gasoline station attendant pumps diesel into a car at a filling station on March 23, 2010 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo Illustration by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

(WIVB) — Since last Monday, the average price of gas across the U.S. has gone up one cent. And the difference is the same in New York.

National average: $3.05/gallon ($1.98 one year ago)

NYS average: $3.08/gallon ($2.18 one year ago)

Here are the averages across upstate New York:

Batavia – $3.00 (no change since last week)

Buffalo – $3.00 (no change since last week)

Ithaca – $3.00 (no change since last week)

Rochester – $3.03 (up one cent since last week)

Rome – $3.12 (up three cents since last week)

Syracuse – $3.04 (up one cent since last week)

Watertown – $3.13 (up one cent since last week)

“Pump prices increased slightly over the past week as demand increased with Memorial Day travel. Motorists were able to avoid drastic holiday hikes at the pump following large increases in prices when the Colonial Pipeline was offline. Analysts had predicted lower prices by Father’s Day, but demand continues to increase.” AAA

AAA says supply and demand levels are “looking more like typical summer numbers.”