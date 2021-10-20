Abducted Spencerport woman found safe, man found dead

SPENCERPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — A Spencerport woman who was abducted Tuesday evening has been found safe, and a man is dead, police officials announced Wednesday morning.

Authorities say 43-year-old Jessica Northrup was abducted by 52-year-old Paul Collen around 7 p.m. Tuesday in Spencerport. Police reported Northrup was found safe around 7:15 a.m. Wednesday after she was able to drive herself to a police station around 6 a.m.

Police say Northrup is being treated at Strong Memorial Hospital, is expected to fully recover, and is cooperating with the investigation.

“She was able to communicate a lot of information,” Chief Mears said. “She was holding it together pretty well.”

The police chief said this incident was a “domestic violence-related issue.” Collen was believed to be armed and dangerous.

Police say the man who was found dead was believed to have committed suicide. Ogden Police Chief Chris Mears said he would not confirm if the man who was found dead was Collen, pending an identification from the medical examiner’s office.

“I can report that we have located a deceased male,” Chief Mears said. “I cannot identify that male.”

The police chief said there is no longer a threat to the public. Residents in the area were encouraged to remain in shelter Tuesday evening during the investigation.

“A lot of pieces of the investigation are unfolding right now so we do not know the connection,” Chief Mears said.

Full police press conference

An investigation and search began on Tuesday after officers were alerted of several people who heard a woman screaming for help.

“This lady is very fortunate to be alive today,” Chief Mears said.

The police chief said the next step in the investigation is to identify the deceased male. He could not provide a timeline of when that identification would be made, as of Wednesday morning.

Chief Mears said this was the first kidnapping investigation of this magnitude that he’s seen during his 27-year tenure with the department.

According to Ogden Police Department, the area of Manitou and Ogden-Parma Town Line Roads reopened to traffic around 7:45 a.m. as law enforcement narrowed their search to Maple Glen Trail, a private dead-end road.

About 15 minutes later, members of the Monroe County SWAT team were seen leaving the scene:

Members of Monroe County SWAT team have just left Maple Glen trail with long guns and all police have left the scene. We’re awaiting an update. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/0LA4tkmt00 — Carmella Boykin (@CarmellaB_TV) October 20, 2021

Police ask that anyone with information on this case to call 911.

A statement from Willow Domestic Violence Center Tuesday morning said this incident spotlights the issue of domestic violence in the community:

“Jessica Northrup’s abduction, captivity, and escape highlight the fact that abusive relationships can escalate to dangerous levels of violence quickly. We stand with Jessica and we applaud her courage and strength. We applaud Chief Mears and the Ogden Police Department for their quick response to ensure justice. October is DV awareness month. This situation has put the spotlight on DV in our community.

Everyone deserves to be safe. If you, or someone you know, is in an abusive relationship, call Willow’s 24/7 Hotline at (585) 222-SAFE (2733) or text (585) 348-SAVE (7233).”

