AG Shapiro takes Postmaster DeJoy to court over illegal cuts hurting seniors, veterans

PHILADELPHIA — Attorney General Josh Shapiro believes Postmaster Louis DeJoy made “illegal changes.” Now, he wants the courts to take action.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro stood outside the James A. Byrne Federal Courthouse in Philadelphia on Wednesday to speak about his office’s motion to permanently block illegal conduct by the Postal Service in 2020.

Today my office is arguing for a final decision, to block Postmaster General DeJoy’s illegal changes, to let postal workers do their jobs, and put confidence back in the mail. pic.twitter.com/Xppz4S9n0N — AG Josh Shapiro (@PAAttorneyGen) July 21, 2021

Shapiro argues that actions from Postmaster Louis DeJoy directly caused delays that have damaged citizens’ trust and confidence in the mail. Shortly after this conference, Shapiro presented his oral argument in court for a final ruling on these actions.