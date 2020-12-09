Albany celebrates holiday with virtual tree lighting

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany’s Mayor will be joined by the Albany Tulip Court, at city hall for a virtual tree lighting ceremony. The event will be live-streamed on the city’s social media.

The ceremony begins December 9th at 7 P.M.

The event can be watched live on the city’s Facebook, and on it’s YouTube.

In addition to the tree lighting, the event will feature, performances from Albany High School’s choirs’ the Albanettes, and the Troubadours. Adding to the musical performances will be Darling Valley, Ryan Leddick, Hartley’s Encore, and others.