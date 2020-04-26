Albany County coronavirus testing site schedule

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As part of the County Department’s daily coronavirus updates, County Executive Daniel P. McCoy announced next week’s schedule for walk-up community testing. Drive-up community testing at Rite Aid is only available after registering online. Testing at other sites is available strictly by appointment, after being screened for symptoms by phone at (518) 465-4771.
Sunday, April 26
- 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Rite Aid, 1863 Central Avenue, Colonie
Monday, April 27
- 8:30 a.m. to noon at Whitney M. Young, Jr. Health Center, 920 Lark Drive, Albany
- 9 a.m. to noon at Watervliet Health Center, 1804 Second Ave, Watervliet
- 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Rite Aid, 1863 Central Avenue, Colonie
- 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Capital South Campus, 20 Warren Street, Albany
Tuesday, April 28
- 9 a.m. to noon at Cohoes Family Care, 55 Mohawk Street, Cohoes
- 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Rite Aid, 1863 Central Avenue, Colonie
- 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Whitney M. Young, Jr. Health Center, 920 Lark Drive, Albany
- 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Watervliet Health Center, 1804 Second Ave, Watervliet
Wednesday, April 29
- 8:30 a.m. to noon at Whitney M. Young, Jr. Health Center, 920 Lark Drive, Albany
- 9 a.m. to noon, Watervliet Health Center, 1804 Second Ave, Watervliet
- 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Rite Aid, 1863 Central Avenue, Colonie
- 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Equinox, 500 Central Ave, Albany
Thursday, April 30
- 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Whitney M. Young, Jr. Health Center, 920 Lark Drive, Albany
- 9 a.m. to noon at Capital South Campus, 20 Warren Street, Albany
- 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Rite Aid, 1863 Central Avenue, Colonie
- 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Watervliet Health Center, 1804 Second Avenue, Watervliet
Friday, May 1
- 8:30 a.m. to noon at Whitney M. Young, Jr. Health Center, 920 Lark Drive, Albany
- 9 a.m. to noon, TBD
- 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Rite Aid, 1863 Central Avenue, Colonie
- 1:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Cohoes Family Care, 55 Mohawk Street, Cohoes
Saturday, May 2
- 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Rite Aid, 1863 Central Avenue, Colonie