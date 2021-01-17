Albany FBI arrests Capital Region man for involvement in Capitol riot

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany FBI arrested Brandon Fellows following his reported involvement in last week’s Capitol riot in Washington D.C.

The office says Fellows was arrested Saturday night. The following statement was issued regarding his arrest:

SAC Relford’s statement on last night’s arrest of Brandon Fellows for his role in the riot and assault on the Capitol building: pic.twitter.com/rLgAHw8r3R — FBI Albany (@FBIAlbany) January 17, 2021

This is a developing story. Additional information will be made available as it is released.