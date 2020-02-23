Albany firefighter honored for 50 years of service

RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10)— Joe Alleca was honored by state and local officials for serving 50 years as a volunteer firefighter for the West Sand Lake Fire Company Saturday afternoon.

He joined the fire department in 1970 after serving in the army.

“Service is based on tradition, and this is when we must keep going, acknowledging our life members and our 50 year members,” explained Kelly Paslow of the West Sand Lake Fire Department.

Alleca has had many roles within the department, including fire company trustee and treasurer. But fighting fires isn’t the only way he has helped to save lives.

According to his family, he would also donate blood to the American Red Cross 6 times a year for multiple years. Alleca always going above and beyond to help others in need.