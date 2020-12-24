Albany International Airport testing for travelers for COVID-19

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany International Airport Thursday began offering COVID-19 testing kits to qualified travelers. The testing is being conducted through the SUNY Upstate Medical University in cooperation with Quadrant Biosciences.

Although the testing is available, airport officials say it’s best to avoid air travel. According to Phillip Calderone, CEO of the Albany International Airport: “The message that we really want to impress on folks is that this holiday season, don’t travel unless it’s absolutely necessary.”

In the initial phase of airport testing departing and arriving passengers may be tested. To qualify to obtain a test, as an arriving passenger, a person must have traveled into Albany International Airport and completed the required four-day waiting period. The fee for the self-administered test is $35 and can be paid via cash or credit card.

Qualified travelers can obtain the self-administered COVID-19 test daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the airport’s Information Desk located on the first level of the terminal. To obtain the test, travelers will be required to present a valid government photo ID and proof of travel.

“COVID testing of air travelers is the latest component of our Safe Airport approach to the pandemic and exemplifies Albany International Airport’s continued effort to ensure the safety and wellbeing of our passengers and staff,” Calderone said.

Albany International Airport officials.

Testing Instructions:

In accordance with the current New York State Department of Health Travel Advisory, arriving travelers can test on the 4th day after their arrival at Albany International Airport.

Qualified travelers must first register for the test by scanning a QR code, or go to the web link, and setup your profile. You will need to have your health insurance provider information available.

When viewing the Student/Employer section of your profile, please enter the word “Unknown”.

Once your profile is completed, click on “Add a COVID-19 test,” You must have a test kit in order to proceed at this point.

You will be prompted to answer some questions and enter some information found on your test kit. Once that is completed you may proceed with the self-administered test at the Airport testing location found in the baggage claim area.

All tests must be administered only at the designated Albany International Airport testing location.

To administer the test follow the instructions on the back of your test kit. Be careful not to spill the fluid that is inside the tube and be sure to tighten the cap on your sample tube once the test is completed.

Once you have completed the self-administered test, deposit your sample in the designated area.

You should receive an email to create another account to review your results once they are available.

The completed test kits will then be sent to the SUNY Upstate Medical University in Syracuse where the test kit will be evaluated. The test will be completed within 48-72 hours. Travelers should receive an email with instructions on how to access their results.