Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan foregoes remaining 2020 salary

Regional

by: Johan Sheridan

Posted: / Updated:

Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Mayor Kathy Sheehan tweeted a statement on Saturday night explaining her decision to reduce her salary to $0. Though she will continue her duty as mayor, in effect Sheehan is joining a long list of furloughed government employees whose salaries have been deemed too expensive to maintain.

The bold move follows continued announcements from organizations, universities, municipalities, counties, and states that drastic cuts to their operating budgets are necessary in the wake of the coronavirus. Budgets for staff pay, health care, and schools

This represents another appeal by local government leaders for federal funding to offset their budget deficits amidst the global health crisis.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now