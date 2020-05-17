Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan foregoes remaining 2020 salary

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Mayor Kathy Sheehan tweeted a statement on Saturday night explaining her decision to reduce her salary to $0. Though she will continue her duty as mayor, in effect Sheehan is joining a long list of furloughed government employees whose salaries have been deemed too expensive to maintain.

The bold move follows continued announcements from organizations, universities, municipalities, counties, and states that drastic cuts to their operating budgets are necessary in the wake of the coronavirus. Budgets for staff pay, health care, and schools

This represents another appeal by local government leaders for federal funding to offset their budget deficits amidst the global health crisis.