Albany Police Department helping deliver meals for Equinox Thanksgiving Dinner

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — When it comes to the Equinox Thanksgiving Dinner, it’s all hands on deck. They’ve prepped and delivered over 11,000 meals to those in need thus far and on Thanksgiving, they’re getting a little extra help from the Albany Police Department.

“This really is a partnership in a lot of different ways it shows how this community comes together to help those who are in need,” Chief Eric Hawkins said.

Aside from patrolling the streets this Thanksgiving, the Albany Police Department spent the morning delivering an additional 570 meals to 126 homes. Hawkins says these efforts to lend a helping hand are to strengthen the community.

“It’s been a difficult summer and it’s been a difficult year for everybody,” Chief Hawkins said. “To have these officers, almost two dozen officers that are out here and volunteer their time to come out to give service to the community, it tells you a lot about the dedication and commitment that these folks have and it helps us to connect more with our community as well.”

Knocking from door to door and chatting with local residents, Community Service Liaison Justin Wallace says it’s about adapting to current times to still make a difference.

“We couldn’t deliver all the meals, the plaza was shut down so we work with different folks and figure out what’s going to work out here,” Wallace said. “You see what we’re doing here, we got plastic bags and single meals. We come out in the community and we feel safe and we trust everybody, they trust us and I think we get that.”