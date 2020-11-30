Albany Symphony nominated for 5th Grammy since 2013

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Albany Symphony’s recording of Christopher Theofanidis’ Concerto for Viola and Chamber Orchestra was nominated for a GRAMMY in the Best Classical Instrumental Solo category. The Concerto for Viola was recorded on January 8, 2018, at the Troy Savings Bank Music Hall and released by Albany Records.

“We are thrilled to receive this nomination, which brings attention to Christopher Theofanidis’ magnificent concerto, inspired by Navajo poetry,” said Music Director David Alan Miller. “It’s not every day that a viola concerto gets recognized, but this is arguably the finest concerto for the instrument written in many years.”

The 63rd Grammy Awards Ceremony, hosted by Trevor Noah, will be on January 31.

The Concerto for Viola and Chamber Orchestra was originally written for Kim Kashkashian, who sent Theofanidis a collection of Navajo poems. Theofanidis wrote this work during 9/11, starting the piece before and finishing it afterward, and was influenced by being in midtown Manhattan that day.

“In this dark time for musicians the world over, to receive this nomination for Chris’ moving and important work brought me to tears,” viola soloist Richard O’Neill said. “In the absence of live performance throughout the U.S., I hope this recording can give comfort and joy to all that listen.”

This is the fifth time in seven years that an Albany Symphony recording has received a Grammy nomination. The Albany Symphony recording of John Corigliano’s “Conjurer” with world-famous percussionist Dame Evelyn Glennie won the 2013 Grammy for Best Classical Instrumental Solo.