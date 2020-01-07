Altitude Trampoline Park changes rules following weekend fights

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A local business is changing its rules after a weekend fights broke out at the establishment this past weekend.
Multiple law enforcement agencies responded Saturday to the Altitude Trampoline Park in Henrietta after reports of the fight.
Officials from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office say when deputies arrived, “several hundred” people were involved in “multiple fights” at the location.
Additional police units from Brighton, Rochester, Gates, Webster, Greece, and Irondequoit were called in to assist deputies.
Officials say the crowd was dispersed without further incident and no arrests were made. Authorities added that no injuries or damage was reported.
Still, the business announced Monday that the company is “taking action in-house to prevent this from happening again.
In posts from the Trampoline Park’s social media accounts, they say “The safety of our staff and customers is our top priority.”
New policies and guidelines were instituted for Friday and Saturday nights at the establishment and the posts say individuals not adhering to the policies and guidelines will not be admitted into Altitude Trampoline Park:
- Individual Guests under the age of 18 not accompanied by an adult must exit the premises by 6:30 p.m.
- Guests under 18 may enter the facility after 6 p.m. with an adult 25 years or older and be checked in by that adult. Each parent or guardian may bring no more than 5 underage persons into the premises.
- Parents/Guardians will be asked to show ID at the door to prove they are 25 years or older. Anyone over 18 will also be asked to show ID at the door to be able to be checked in individually. Altitude Trampoline Park is unable to accept forms of identification that are expired, cracked, altered, or damaged in any way.
- No smoking on the premises, including vaporizers and electronic cigarettes.
- Loitering on the premises or in adjacent parking areas is strictly prohibited.
- Food and Beverages not served by Altitude Trampoline Park is strictly prohibited.