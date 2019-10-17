Amazon delivery driver says packages left out in the rain, delivered soaking wet

HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) – When Amazon opened a facility in Henrietta a couple of years ago, a lot of people cheered. But one employee said he’s found a serious flaw and he thinks you should know about it.

That employee is an Amazon Flex delivery driver and he claims he’s had to deliver soaking wet packages to people’s houses.

Michael Bayusik has been driving for Amazon since August 2018. He said he used to pull his car inside the warehouse to load it with packages, until last month.

“They closed the doors and they started having us scan and load all our packages outdoors in the parking lot. At first, I thought maybe it was something temporary, maybe they were doing something in the warehouse,” said Bayusik.

He said on clear days it was no big deal, but then came the rain.

“They want me to stand in pouring rain and load soaking wet boxes into my car and then deliver these to people. I took pictures of the second time I was there and it was raining and I did deliver those. I delivered 47 soaking wet packages to people.”

And the wind.

“When you’re scanning in the small envelopes we’re in a parking lot in Henrietta, it’s windy, the light envelopes just blow around. I had one that I almost drove away with it under my car.”

Bayusik points out- there’s more intense weather on its way.

“We’re in Rochester, we haven’t even hit winter yet. I can’t imagine what they’re gonna do when there’s a blizzard going on out there.”

Bayusik said he’s filed seven ethics complaints with the company and didn’t receive a response until the day he talked to News 8.

An Amazon spokesperson said this in a statement:

“We are working quickly to resolve this matter and weather covers for the carts are arriving soon.”