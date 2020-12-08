American Heart Association urges Cuomo to raise tax of tobacco products

FILE – This Aug. 28, 2017 file photo shows cigarettes displayed on a store shelf in New York. With a new law enacted in December 2019, anyone under 21 can no longer legally buy cigarettes, cigars or any other tobacco products in the U.S. It also applies to electronic cigarettes and vaping products that heat a liquid containing nicotine. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

(WETM)- The American Heart Association has been a longtime proponent for increasing tobacco taxes across the board.

The organization says what it’s looking to see is a $1 increase to the cigarette tax and the establishment of tax parity for other tobacco products meaning, e-cigarettes, cigars, hookah, chew, or any tobacco products that contain nicotine and is addicting.

The new flavored tobacco products can trick people into not realizing how harmful they are, and with the coronavirus pandemic, smokers are more vulnerable.

Caitlin O’Brien, the government relations director for the American Heart Association says, “they’re not thinking about how dangerous these products are. We for so long have kind of started to control tobacco and we really don’t want it going in the opposite direction especially now, during COVID-19 when the World Health Organization has come out and said that smokers are at risk for severe cases of COVID-19.”

O’Brien says it has been 10 years since we’ve seen most of these tobacco products touched.

She believes in order to see major health benefits and fiscal benefits that it’s been proved tobacco taxes can bring, then something needs to be done.

The American Heart Association says the $1 cigarette tax could prevent thousands of kids from becoming addicted to tobacco products.