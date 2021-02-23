Amusement parks to reopen at 33% capacity

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Last week, Gov. Andrew Cuomo gave the green light for amusement parks and entertainment venues to open in March at 33% capacity.

Six Flags Great Escape Resort in Queensbury will be officially opening its doors on May 1. The resort has been closed since the start of the pandemic. Safety protocols are in place. Masks must be worn in the park, and guests will be socially distanced in the lines and on the rides. The staff at Great Escape is excited to welcome guests and is hopeful state officials will allow the resort to eventually open at a greater capacity.

“We are hopeful around May 1st things will increase in capacity. I am confident saying this, we’re really excited about the opportunities and the excitement, the thrill rides, even at 33%. I can say we’re going to have an exciting time at the Great Escape,” says Great Escape Marketing & Communications Supervisor Jason Lee.

Opening the amusement park will be a great economic boost to Warren County and the rest of the region. Great Escape is in the process of hiring hundreds of employees. The resort will bring tourists to the area.

“Everyone here is really excited that they’ll be able to open to at least some capacity. It is a huge impact to have this park open here in our region. It brings people from all around the Northeast and even further. I am really happy and excited this will be part of our tourism business this summer,” says Don Lehman, Director of Public Affairs for Warren County.