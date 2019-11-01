Apalachin man saved from house fire by State Police Sergeant

APALACHIN, N.Y. (WETM) – A bed-ridden Apalachin man was saved from a house fire thanks to a New York State Police Sergeant and two others Friday afternoon.

Sergeant Robert Bloom III was traveling to the Broome County Academy Graduation to play with the pipes and drums and dressed in a kilt when saw smoke on Tioga Terrace in Apalachin.

Sergeant Bloom, the victim’s father, and a neighbor went inside the home, placed the man in a wheelchair, and rescued him from the burning home.

All of the men were transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation and are in stable condition.

Courtesy New York State Police

Sergeant Bloom is a seven-year veteran with the New York State Police. He worked as a trooper on patrol out of SP Deposit and later out of SP Endwell before becoming a Sergeant and currently works out of SP Sidney.