Area farm gets more customers due to milk demand

LORETTO, Pa. (WTAJ) — Vale Wood Farms in Loretto usually sells milk to area schools. But due to schools recently closing, they’re discounting their half pints of milk over the next 2 weeks.

Over the weekend the farm has gotten the most new customers they’ve ever seen in a two-day period. Director of business development Carissa Westrick says community members have even been donating crates of milk to other people.

Westrick says “sometimes it takes times like this whenever were all up against something we can’t anticipate, to really make everyone realize how everyone comes together and how everyone supports each other. Its so important”

Westrick also says as long as their cows make milk, they can take more customers.

Vale Wood Farms will deliver to anyone within an hour radius of their farm.