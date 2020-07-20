Average price of gas goes up across NY

FILE – In this Aug. 10, 2012 file photo a customer pumps gas into his dual-tank pickup truck at a 76 gas station in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Grant Hindsley, File)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The national average price of gas is the same as it was last week at $2.20, but in New York, prices went up.

AAA says New York’s average of $2.27 is one cent higher than it was last week.

Both averages were the same one year ago — $2.89.

Here is a breakdown of the average prices across upstate New York:

Batavia – $2.23 (no change since last week)

Buffalo – $2.21 (up two cents since last week)

Elmira – $2. 14 (up four cents since last week)

Ithaca – $2.18 (up one cent since last week)

Rochester – $2.23 (up two cents since last week)

Rome – $2.30 (up two cents since last week)

Syracuse – $2.20 (up four cents since last week)

Watertown – $2.28 (no change cent since last week)

AAA says that the latest data from the Energy Information Administration shows that total domestic gas supplies are down.

“As supplies tighten, pump prices could continue to rise, depending on demand,” AAA says.