Bald eagle spotted in Manhattan, shocks residents

(WCBS) ⁠— A unique potential resident is checking out the real estate in New York.

For the first time in years, a bald eagle was spotted in Manhattan.

Riverside Park has everything the eagle is looking for: tall trees and access to water.

The Park Conservancy says they’ve seen the eagle three times in the last three weeks and twice in the last three days.

“There was a bald eagle in a tree about 20 feet above our heads. It was my first time seeing a bald eagle in New York City. It was pretty spectacular. Yeah, it was great.” Jessica turner

There are 170 known pairs of eagles in New York State and at least one that nests a few miles from the park up the Hudson River.