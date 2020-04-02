Barking dogs alert owners, lead authorities to theft suspects

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Dogs will bark at just about anything, including two theft suspects trying to evade law enforcement, police say. Talk about being a good boy!

In a Shelby County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, they describe two male suspects caught breaking into cars last week who used one of the stolen vehicles to evade police.

During the chase, the suspects wrecked their car and ran from police on foot. That’s when they entered the neighborhood of Huck, a pet dog with the heart of a hero.

As soon as Huck saw the two suspects walking by his home, he started barking and alerted his owner.

Once the owner saw what was going on, she called the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, who arrested the thieves.

The sheriff’s office sent the owner a letter, thanking Huck for his practice of “See Something, Say Something,” and even made him an honorary Shelby County Sheriff’s Office Canine.