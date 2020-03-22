Barn fire claims Wellsboro man’s life











WELLSBORO, PA (FNN Article/WETM) – A two-alarm fire brought firefighters from Wellsboro, Middlebury, Morris, Blossburg, and Tioga to the fire scene to battle a barn fire Delmar Township.

Wellsboro fire crews responded around 2:40 p.m. on Saturday, March 21, 2020, to a report of a barn fire with heavy smoke and flames showing. The fire occurred at 475 Fischler Street Extension in Wellsboro, PA.

Black smoke from the fire could be seen as far as Cherry Flats Road.

Witnesses told FNN that the barn went up fast and the heat and flames were so intense that the side of the two story house also caught fire.

When Wellsboro fire personnel arrived on scene the barn was well involved. Crews would learn that there was a resident missing and feared to be in the barn.

It was confirmed to FNN that one person lost their life in the blaze. At this time, it is believed that the male who lost his life may have gone back into the barn to rescue a dog.

The talented gentleman lived with Timothy and Martha Walker, who are the owners of the home and barn involved in the fire.

Timothy Walker was transported to Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital for treatment of his injuries. Many know Timothy from the Sadie Green Sales Jug Band.

David Driscoll, who is a nearby neighbor and dear friend of the Walker family, was at the scene trying to assist in any way possible.

Driscoll was devastated but spoke highly of the Walker family and of the two men he performed with other the years.

The Driscoll family has opened their home to the Walker family, as the Walker home was compromised by the flames. One could see into the home due to the fire damage.

The fire marshal and Pennsylvania State Police were called to the scene to investigate.

Fire crews battled the blaze for several hours. The fire was reported out sometime after 7:00 p.m., FNN told.

Presently it is unknown if the home can be repaired, however, the home is unable to be lived in. The barn which housed much of the Sadie Green Sales Jug Band tapes, records and music history, was a complete loss. Worse yet, was the loss of a very dear and talented beloved friend of the Walker family and the Driscoll family.

Prayers are being requested for all involved.