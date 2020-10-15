Barton woman killed in SR 17C crash

BARTON, N.Y. (WETM) – Crystal VanDusen, 34, was killed in a two-vehicle crash on State Route 17C in Barton on Wednesday, according to the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office.

On October 14, 2020 at approximately 1:02 PM, the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call of a two-vehicle collision on State Route 17C near the intersection of Shepard Rd. in the Town of Barton.

The investigation revealed that a 2005 Honda Civic being operated by VanDusen was traveling east on State Route 17C when it struck the rear end of a 2013 Western Star dump truck, operated by the Tioga County Highway Department, which was also traveling east on State Route 17C.

VanDusen was pronounced deceased at the scene, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

State Route 17C was closed near Shepard Road so the scene could be processed until approximately 8:30 PM.

The investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information concerning the collision is asked to contact the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office at 607-687-1010.

The Tioga County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Waverly Police Department, New York State Police-Commercial Vehicle Enforcement, New York State Department of Transportation, Waverly-Barton Fire Department, Tioga Center Fire Department and Greater Valley EMS.