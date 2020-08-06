Beak and Skiff commits to fall season despite fire destroying apple barn

LAFAYETTE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Beak and Skiff’s president, Eddie Brennan, says his 2020 fall season will go on despite a massive fire that destroyed the campus’ apple barn.

Brennan said if he had to operate without a building, it would be the apple barn he could live without.

Beak and Skiff had already been planning its fall festivities, but with an emphasis on outdoor spaces and tents because of coronavirus restrictions.

Because there are no fire hydrants nearby, firefighters hand to bring tankers of water into the campus, requiring about a dozen nearby departments.

The fire had been burning about an hour, investigations suspect, when a the first Beak and Skiff worker began his shift, saw the flames and called 911.

Nobody was at work when the fire started and nobody was hurt.

Law enforcement gave a quick briefing just before 9 a.m.