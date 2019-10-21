Biden to visit Scranton on Wednesday

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Democratic Presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden will be in the area this week.

Biden will visit Scranton on Wednesday. The venue is listed as ‘to be announced’ at this point, but it is reported that doors will open at 9:30 am for an event that will begin at 10:00 am.

Members of the public can RSVP online at https://www.mobilize.us/joebiden/event/143547/

Biden is also scheduled to appear at the Fox Hill Country Club in Exeter Tuesday evening for a private, invitation-only event.