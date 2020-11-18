Binghamton University halts in-person learning once again

VESTAL, NY – Binghamton University in-person instruction has halted once again as the school hits over 100 positive cases in a two week period.

B-U President Harvey Stenger says in a statement online that this comes as no surprise due to the ramped-up testing the school is conducting in order for students to leave for Thanksgiving break.

Stenger says over the course of the past week the school has conducted almost 5 thousand tests, a new record for the university.

In person learning will halt Wednesday and students are still encouraged to remain on campus until Thanksgiving break in order to report for their coronavirus testing.

The full statement can be read at Binghamton.edu.