Blair DUI Task Force to increase presence leading up to St. Patrick’s Day festivities

HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — In a release from Hollidaysburg borough police, the Blair DUI Task Force will be making their presence known on roadways in Blair County in the days leading up to St. Patty’s Day festivities.

The task force will enforce check points, roving patrols, cops n shops, and more to “insure Blair County roadways are as safe as possible.”

The task force has some things they want you to keep in mind over the next week: