Body of man found after house explosion in Allegany County identified

TOWN OF ALMA, N.Y. (WIVB) — One person is dead after a “house fire/explosion” in the Town of Alma Saturday afternoon.

New York State Police said the body was found inside the County Route 18 home. It was later identified as that of 71-year-old Dan Michael Church. He lived there.

Police say no cause of death is available yet.

The explosion may have been caused by a natural gas leak in the home’s crawl space, police say.

Courtesy: New York State Police

Courtesy: New York State Police

Original:

State Police were on scene at what Troopers call a “house fire/explosion” in the Town of Alma.

Police say they were dispatched to the scene on County Route 18 at 12:15 p.m. Saturday.

The home is completely “demolished/engulfed,” according to authorities.

Officials tell News 4 the State Police’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation and multiple fire departments are also on scene.

It’s unknown if anyone was in the house at the time of the incident, police say.