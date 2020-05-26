Body of man who fell into river while fishing found

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Authorities say a body found in a western Pennsylvania river over the Memorial Day weekend has been identified as a man who fell into the river while fishing near Pittsburgh more than a week ago.

The Beaver County coroner’s office identified the body found Saturday in the Ohio River near the Ambridge-Aliquippa Bridge as that of 23-year-old Kenneth Robinson of Pittsburgh.

Ohio Township police said Robinson had been fishing with three friends from a boat dock on Neville Island on May 16 when he fell into the water.

Coroner David Gabauer ruled his death an accidental drowning.

Mercyhurst University said Robinson graduated from the Erie school this year and played on the baseball team. The university said the Allderdice high school graduate was scheduled to be back at the school this fall working on a master’s degree and called him “one of Mercyhurst’s great success stories.”