Boy charged in murder of Tessa Majors sentenced to 18 months

(WRIC) — A 14-year-old boy who pleaded guilty in connection with the murder of a Charlottesville native has been sentenced to 18 months in a juvenile detention center.

Tessa Majors, an 18-year-old Barnard freshman, was fatally stabbed in a New York City park in December. The 14-year-old-boy, who was 13 at the time of the slaying, was one of three teenagers charged in what police call a “mugging gone wrong.”

Two 15-year-old boys (14 at the time of the murder) have also been charged as adults. Their trials are pending.

WABC reports the boy will serve a minimum of six months in a limited secure facility in the custody of Administration for Children’s Services.

His placement may be extended until his 18th birthday, according to WABC.