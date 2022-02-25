Bridie Farrell drops out of NY’s 21st district race

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Former U.S. speed skater Bridie Farrell has ended her campaign for New York’s 21st congressional district. She made the announcement on Twitter on Friday.

“After reviewing the new district maps, I’ve decided to end my race for the U.S. House of Representatives in NY’s 21st district,” said Farrell in a tweet.

Farrell, who was running as a democrat, was challenging incumbent Elise Stefanik. On the Republican side, Stefanik is being challenged by Lonny Koons.

“Thank you for your support and involvement in the political process. Life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness are too valuable. Leaving this race isn’t the end of an effort, it’s the beginning of the next chapter,” said Farrell.

Three people are still challenging Stefanik on the Democratic side: Matt Castelli, Matthew Putorti and Ezra Watson. The primary is set to take place in June 28 to determine the Democratic challenger.