Brighton bank robbery suspect wearing ‘Michael Jackson hat’ caught

BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC) — A Brighton bank robbery suspect wearing a “Michael Jackson hat” was caught in Liverpool, New York.

The man, seen in security footage, has been identified as Michael Tyo — a parolee from the Syracuse area. He was wanted for a robbery at the Citizens Bank on South Clinton Avenue.

During the robbery, police say Tyo threw zip-lock bags with Star Wars characters on them at the teller.

Police were able to lift his fingerprints from the bags and track down where he bought them.

He’s being held at the Onondaga County Jail and Brighton Police say they will file charges against him.

Full criminal complaint