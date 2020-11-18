Broome County man arrested, charged with traveling to Wyoming County for attempted sex with 13-year-old

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Broome County man was arrested after he allegedly traveled to Wyoming County to attempt to have sex with a minor.

David Lettieri, 33, of Harpursville, NY, was arrested and charged by criminal with enticement of a minor, and traveling to engage in illicit sexual contact. The charges carry a mandatory minimum penalty of 10 years in prison and a maximum of life in prison.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Meghan Tokash stated that on October 15, an investigator with the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office interviewed the parent of a 13-year-old girl who stated that on October 10, she met a 33-year-old man at a park near their home with the intent of having sexual intercourse — however sexual contact did not take place.

With permission from the parent, the investigator searched the girl’s cell phone and determined that the she blocked both Lettieri’s Facebook account and his phone number. “The investigator did not recover any messages between the girl and the defendant, however others family members reported that she deleted messages and blocked the number. The investigator recovered a call history between the two, including a call on October 10,” a statement from the U.S. Department of Justice reads.

Photos of the girl and Lettieri were also found on the phone. The investigator also searched Lettieri’s Facebook account and recovered conversations between Lettieri, the girl, and her sister, which were sexual in nature. The girl’s age was also revealed during the conversations.

Anyone with any information regarding Lettieri is asked to call the FBI at 716-856-7800.