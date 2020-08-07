Buffalo border patrol seizes 530 pounds of marijuana valued at over $2M

BUFFALO, N.Y. (NEWS10) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection says officers at the Port of Buffalo recovered 530 pounds of marijuana—about a quarter-ton—on Thursday.

On Thursday, officers at the Peace Bridge searched two separate commercial shipments after a police dog signal singled them out. A physical search yielded metal cabinets that were screwed shut.

Once opened, officers say they found numerous vacuum-sealed packages of marijuana with a street value estimated to be over $2 million.

“Our CBP officers have remained enforcement-focused and have yet again disrupted criminal activity,” said Port Director Jennifer De La O. “The outstanding work of our frontline officers and K9 teams have been instrumental in the interdiction of narcotics ensuring these dangerous drugs never reach our communities.”

This seizure adds to the laundry list of drugs found by border patrol officers at the Buffalo Field Office. They say they’ve seized over 12 tons of narcotics at 16 ports of entry throughout the state since October.