Buffalo gas prices are down, but NY, US averages are up

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The average price of gas, both in New York and across the nation, is up one cent this week.
- New York: $2.33 ($2.72 at this time in 2020)
- United States: $2.26 ($2.59 at this time in 2020)
In different parts of upstate New York, gas prices are a mixed picture. Some prices are up, some are down, and others haven’t changed since last week.
- Batavia – $2.27 (up two cents since last week)
- Buffalo – $2.26 (down one cent since last week)
- Ithaca – $2.30 (up one cent since last week)
- Rochester – $2.30 (no change since last week)
- Rome – $2.38 (up one cent since last week)
- Syracuse – $2.28 (down one cent since last week)
- Watertown – $2.36 (no change since last week)