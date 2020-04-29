Buffalo man overcomes lengthy battle with coronavirus, is released from hospital

BUFFALO N.Y. (WIVB) – A Buffalo man’s fight for his life has a happy ending. George Stokes, 49, was released Tuesday from St. Joe’s COVID-19 Treatment Center where he battled the disease for more than a month.

According to George’s family, he was on a ventilator, was in an induced coma twice and almost didn’t make it. Through all that, George and the hospital staff never gave up hope.

“If you’re on the ventilator for five days they don’t expect you to make it,” George’s father George E. Stokes said. “He is a miracle and I’m so happy.”

George was the first COVID-19 patient even before the hospital was a known covid site.

“He’s been with us during this whole transition,” said ICU Nurse Manager John Laforg. “With our staff through this whole transition of people coming in and getting sicker he’s really somebody we were really looking forward to getting better.”

Larforg says the worst is over for George, but it’s still a long road to recovery.

“It’s not over when they get better,” he said. “George has a lot of rehab to do and I’m sure he’s going to do a great job, he’s done great so far. But really to understand the trials he’s been through, I don’t think most people could.”))

George is headed to Kenmore Mercy Hospital for physical therapy and then after that..

“He was in school., he got his associates, he wants to finish up his schooling,” his dad said. “I’m sure he’s going to do that because he’s very determined. When he puts his mind to something he gets it done and he probably wants something to eat.”