BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police say a 6-year-old boy was stabbed by his mother at a Purdy Street address.

Police were called to the residence after 8 a.m. on Wednesday.

The boy had multiple stab wounds.

The 33-year-old mother is also believed to have stabbed herself.

Both mother and child’s injuries appear to be non-life threatening. The child was taken to Children’s Hospital.

The mother is in custody.

We’ll have more information as soon as it becomes available.