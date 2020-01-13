Buffalo Zoo raising money to help those affected by Australian wildfires

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Zoo is raising money to help those affected by the Australian wildfires.

During January and February, a portion of admission proceeds, as well as proceeds from the “Cars for Conservation” program, will be given to Zoos Victoria’s Bushfire Emergency Wildlife Fund.

The funds are used for critical care and long-term recovery of Australian wildlife.

“All of us have seen the news. The tragic stories of people losing their homes and the impact on wildlife and wild places is heartbreaking,” Norah Fletchall, president and CEO of the Buffalo Zoo, said. “As champions of wildlife conservation, it is our duty to help. We know our colleagues in Australia are doing everything they can and we are doing the same in Buffalo.”

The Zoological Society of Buffalo’s board of directors will match all funds raised through the two-month campaign.

“The Board agreed that we need to be leaders in helping support Australia,” said Board Chair Jon Dandes. “This is just a start. We ask everyone in Western New York organizations and individuals alike to donate.”

Online donations can be made here, or directly to the Zoos Victoria’s donation page here.